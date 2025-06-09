Indian bowlers with best innings figures at Headingley (Tests)
What's the story
A young Team India is set to take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
India will be led by Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain earlier this year.
Over the years, Indian bowlers have produced some riveting spells at Headingley.
Have a look at the best Test figures for India on this ground.
#1
Roger Binny: 5/40 in 1986
Roger Binny is the only Indian pacer to have taken a five-wicket innings haul at Headingley.
Binny, who is the incumbent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, took 5/40 against England in the 1986 Leeds Test.
His first-innings exploits helped India bowl England out for 102. The Kapil Dev-led Team India later won the match by 279 runs.
#2
Ghulam Ahmed: 5/100 in 1952
Former spinner Ghulam Ahmed remains the only Indian with a Test fifer at Headingley.
He took five wickets for 100 runs in the first innings of the 1952 Test against England.
Despite his exploits, the hosts racked up 334 in response to India's 293.
India were later bundled out for 165, giving England a nominal 125-run target. The visitors lost by seven wickets.
#3
Maninder Singh: 4/26 in 1986
The 1986 Headingley Test, wherein Binny shone with the ball, also saw Maninder Singh spun his web in the final innings.
England were set a target of 408 runs, with Dilip Vengsarkar's century guiding India to 237 in the second innings.
While the Indian seamers uprooted England's top order, Maninder cleaned up the middle order, taking 4/26 in 16.3 overs.