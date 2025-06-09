James Anderson owns seven wickets in 2025 T20 Blast: Stats
What's the story
England legend James Anderson recently made a stellar return to the T20 format after an 11-year hiatus.
Playing for Lancashire in their 2025 T20 Blast match against Northamptonshire in Manchester, Anderson took three wickets for 31 runs from four overs.
The performance came just days after his T20 career-best figures of three for 17 against Durham.
Anderson, who had retired from international cricket, owns seven wickets in three games since his T20 return.
Context
Why does this story matter?
After a stellar 22-year career, Anderson announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024.
He bowed out as the only fast bowler to have taken over 700 wickets in Test cricket, finishing with a tally of 704 at 26.45.
Only two bowlers, Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708), took more Test wickets than Anderson.
The English pacer signed a one-year county contract with Lancashire thereafter and made his T20 comeback against Durham this year.
Information
Career-best figures in T20 cricket
Earlier this month, Anderson played his first T20 in over a decade. The 42-year-old seamer made a statement by recording his best T20 figures. He took three wickets for just 17 runs from four overs, powering Lancashire to a four-wicket victory over Durham.
Match details
A fine spell from Anderson
In the match against Northamptonshire, Anderson dismissed Matthew Breetzke and a well-set Ricardo Vasconcelos. He also returned to dismiss Ravi Bopara in his second spell.
However, Northants went on to post a total of 180/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Lancashire lost half their side for just 88 runs in under 11 overs. They were restricted to 156/9.
Information
Anderson closing in on 50 T20 scalps
Anderson has now raced to 48 wickets from 47 T20s with an average of 28.93. His economy rate in the format reads 8.34. Anderson took 18 wickets in 19 T20Is at 30.66 for England.