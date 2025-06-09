What's the story

England legend James Anderson recently made a stellar return to the T20 format after an 11-year hiatus.

Playing for Lancashire in their 2025 T20 Blast match against Northamptonshire in Manchester, Anderson took three wickets for 31 runs from four overs.

The performance came just days after his T20 career-best figures of three for 17 against Durham.

Anderson, who had retired from international cricket, owns seven wickets in three games since his T20 return.