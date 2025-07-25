You can now try Apple's Liquid Glass redesign—Here's how
What's the story
Apple has released public beta versions of its next-generation software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. The updated systems introduce Apple's new year‑based naming convention to align version numbers with calendar years across the ecosystem. The highlight of these updates is the introduction of a new design language called Liquid Glass. The interface features glassy visuals with smooth transitions inspired by the depth seen in visionOS.
Design details
UI design also complements Apple's latest hardware
Liquid Glass is a translucent look that changes and responds to the content on your screen. It creates an illusion of light bouncing around, making everything feel more dynamic. The effect can be seen on the Lock Screen, notifications, and Control Center. The design also complements Apple's latest hardware with rounded corners and seamless edges.
Beta access
How to install the public beta
The public beta is free for compatible devices, giving users a chance to experience Liquid Glass early. However, as it is still in beta, users should expect some bugs and a learning curve while adapting to the new transparent effects and motion-based features. To install Apple's lastest beta updates, backup your device. Then, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program via beta.apple.com. On your device, go to Settings >General >Software Update, tap "Beta Updates," and install the available file.