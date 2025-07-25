You can now try Apple's Liquid Glass redesign—Here's how

Liquid Glass is a translucent look that changes and responds to the content on your screen. It creates an illusion of light bouncing around, making everything feel more dynamic. The effect can be seen on the Lock Screen, notifications, and Control Center. The design also complements Apple's latest hardware with rounded corners and seamless edges.

Beta access

How to install the public beta

The public beta is free for compatible devices, giving users a chance to experience Liquid Glass early. However, as it is still in beta, users should expect some bugs and a learning curve while adapting to the new transparent effects and motion-based features. To install Apple's lastest beta updates, backup your device. Then, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program via beta.apple.com. On your device, go to Settings >General >Software Update, tap "Beta Updates," and install the available file.