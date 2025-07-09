From Moradabad to Cupertino: Sabih Khan becomes Apple's new COO

Apple has announced the appointment of Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will be taking over from Jeff Williams later this month. Khan, who was previously Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, has been a key player in shaping the company's global supply chain and sustainability efforts. The transition comes as part of a long-planned succession strategy by Apple.

Career trajectory Khan's journey at Apple Khan joined Apple's procurement group in 1995 and has held various roles over the years. He became Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, leading Apple's global supply chain for planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment. His work has been instrumental in shaping Apple's supplier responsibility programs focused on worker protection, education, and environmental sustainability.

Leadership endorsement Apple CEO Tim Cook on Khan's appointment Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Khan as a "brilliant strategist" and one of the key architects of Apple's supply chain. He highlighted Khan's role in pioneering new technologies in advanced manufacturing, expanding Apple's footprint in the US, and pushing forward environmental goals. Under his leadership, Apple has cut its carbon footprint by over 60%.

Educational qualifications Khan's professional background and education Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved to Singapore with his family during his school years, and later settled in the United States. Before joining Apple, Khan worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and technical leader. He has dual bachelor's degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master's in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.