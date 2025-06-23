Why OpenAI erased Jony Ive deal promotions from its platforms

Legal implications

OpenAI has emphasized that the acquisition and partnership remain intact

The decision to remove the video was prompted by a court order over the Io name. OpenAI confirmed this, saying, "This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name 'Io.' We don't agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options." Despite the removal, the company has emphasized that the acquisition and partnership remain intact.