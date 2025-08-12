'War 2' to have explosive end credits: Report

The much-anticipated film War 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR . However, there's more in store than just their clash. The YRF Spy Universe is known for its surprises, and according to Pinkvilla, the end credits of War 2 will feature two significant Easter eggs that will shape future films in this universe.

Plot details 'War 2' will set stage for upcoming YRF films An industry insider told Pinkvilla, "The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film and the end credit roll of War 2 will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spy-verse." "YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans but those in the know are telling us that these moments will take the audience by surprise."

Future films End credits of 'War 2' will be unmissable The source added, "Not just War 2, but even its end credits are a must-watch. The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India, and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films." "Rumors are rife if new characters will be introduced...or will a new film be announced. YRF will make us wait for 2 more days before we know more."

Plot secrecy Makers have kept many things under wraps The makers have not only kept many key plot points and character traits hidden from the trailers but also kept a few surprises for the end credits. "In a unique strategy, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji, and entire team have kept it all hidden for the big screen," said the source. "From Anil Kapoor's character to many other core dramatic moments and dialogues- everything unfolds on the big screen."