AI creates LinkedIn clone based on single prompt. Say what!
What's the story
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman recently tested an AI tool by asking it to recreate the professional networking platform, using a single prompt.
The result was a "surprisingly functional prototype."
Hoffman's experiment with Replit, a platform that lets users create apps and websites with little to no coding knowledge, demonstrates how today's AI tools can turn a single idea into working software.
Learning how to code might soon become a thing of the past.
AI revolution
Replit's AI model: A game changer for coding
Replit employs a sophisticated AI model, Replit Agent, as an automated app developer. This technology is revolutionizing programming by making it accessible to all. The platform has already made waves in the tech industry with its innovative approach and easy-to-use interface.
Future insights
Replit CEO's perspective on coding in the AI era
Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, recently shared his vision of the future of coding in an AI-driven world.
He proposed that learning to code may soon become unnecessary as AI quickly automates coding tasks.
Instead, he urged people to concentrate on problem solving and creativity—skills he thinks will continue to be valuable even as AI advances.
AI predictions
Masad's views echo those of industry leaders
Masad's view is in line with what industry leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman recently said.
Pichai disclosed that 25% of the new code at Google is written by AI, while Altman claimed AI has already taken over half of the coding work at many companies.
The comments highlight a growing agreement on the transformative nature of AI on coding/software development.