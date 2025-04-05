What's the story

A pivotal federal court trial in the US is set for March 16. The case will see Elon Musk challenging Sam Altman's proposed changes to OpenAI's business model.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has expedited the process to avoid unnecessary delays until 2027.

Last month, she dismissed Musk's request to temporarily halt transition of the ChatGPT-maker from a non-profit organization to a more conventional for-profit company.