Sam Altman reveals first site of $500B Stargate AI project
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has revealed the first site for the ambitious $500 billion 'Stargate Project' in Texas.
This comes just as Elon Musk, who is advising Trump on a government cost-cutting initiative, openly questioned the funding of the Stargate project. On X, he said, "They don't actually have the money."
The Stargate Project is a collaborative effort between leading tech companies, including SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI, to develop advanced AI infrastructure across the US.
Tech alliance
Chaired by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, the Stargate Project is mostly funded by SoftBank and OpenAI.
The two companies are spearheading the project, with SoftBank handling the finances and OpenAI taking care of operations.
Meanwhile, Oracle and MGX have also come on board as equity investors in the revolutionary project. The collaboration marks a major move toward advancing AI infrastructure in the US.
Take a look at the video showcasing Stargate site 1
big. beautiful. buildings. pic.twitter.com/8lAvUufXFm— Sam Altman (@sama) January 23, 2025
To quell Musk's skepticism regarding the project's funding, Altman has invited him to visit the first site already under construction.
This came after OpenAI announced an immediate $100 billion investment into the project with SoftBank.
The back-and-forth between these tech titans has generated a lot of interest in the progress and potential impact of the Stargate Project.