What's the story

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has revealed the first site for the ambitious $500 billion 'Stargate Project' in Texas.

This comes just as Elon Musk, who is advising Trump on a government cost-cutting initiative, openly questioned the funding of the Stargate project. On X, he said, "They don't actually have the money."

The Stargate Project is a collaborative effort between leading tech companies, including SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI, to develop advanced AI infrastructure across the US.