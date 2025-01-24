What's the story

NASA has delayed astronaut Sunita Williams's second spacewalk, originally planned for Thursday. The spacewalk, technically referred to as extravehicular activity (EVA), will now take place on January 30 at 6:30pm IST.

Williams, an Indian-origin astronaut with extensive space experience, was scheduled to perform the spacewalk with fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore to complete vital maintenance tasks.

However, according to NASA's blog, the focus shifted to robotics, Earth observation, and piloting studies, highlighting the station's ongoing operational needs.