NASA's Parker—fastest human-made object—survives closest-ever approach to Sun

05:22 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story NASA's Parker Solar Probe has successfully survived its closest-ever approach to the Sun. On December 24, the spacecraft traveled within 6.1 million kilometers of the solar surface, marking a major milestone in space exploration. The historic event brings scientists a step closer to unraveling the mysteries of our solar system's central star. The probe hopes to uncover secrets about the Sun's intense heat and solar wind by traveling through its outer atmosphere or corona at a staggering speed of 692,300km/h.

Probe withstands extreme temperatures, confirms NASA

The Parker Solar Probe survived scorching temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius during its close approach to the Sun. NASA confirmed the spacecraft's safety and operational status after receiving a beacon tone late Thursday. Detailed telemetry data on the probe's condition will be available on January 1. This will give us valuable insights into how the spacecraft managed to survive such harsh conditions, fully functional.

Parker Solar Probe's mission and achievements

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe has been slowly spiraling closer to the Sun. It employs Venus flybys to tighten its orbit and gain unprecedented access to the solar environment. The probe's mission involves tracing how solar material heats up to millions of degrees and identifying the origins of solar wind. It also seeks to understand how particles accelerate near light speed in this dynamic region.

Probe's design and future plans

The Parker Solar Probe is built to endure extreme conditions. Its advanced heat shield, made from carbon foam, protects the instruments and keeps near room-temperature conditions. This shield can withstand temperatures as high as 1,377 degrees Celsius. After these flybys, decisions on the probe's trajectory and operations will be taken. The mission aims to answer critical questions about solar behavior, greatly adding to our understanding of the Sun's phenomena.