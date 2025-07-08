Why Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' was delayed again

The release of Anushka Shetty 's upcoming action drama Ghaati has been postponed again. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 11, 2025, but a delay was announced a few days back. According to a report by OTTplay, one of the primary reasons for this delay is apparently related to post-production formalities, particularly VFX corrections involving Shetty's look in the film.

Post-production issues VFX treatment on Shetty's character not up to the mark The report states that the VFX treatment on Shetty's character was not up to the mark, leading director Krish Jagarlamudi aka Krish to order a redo of the VFX work. This decision has contributed to the film's delay. Shetty had previously gained weight for her role in Size Zero and has since struggled with weight-related issues. Consequently, VFX has been used in several of her films to slim down her appearance, including Ghaati.

Director's approach Krish's perfectionism and attention to detail Krish is known for his perfectionism and meticulousness in post-production. He ensures that no detail is overlooked when it comes to the look and feel of his films. Ghaati, a gritty action drama set in the mountains, features Shetty as a village woman in an intense story. Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead.

Director's other project 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is also coming Apart from Ghaati, Krish is also making headlines for his other film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is scheduled to release on July 24, 2025. Although Krish was the creative force behind this project, delays caused by Pawan Kalyan's political commitments led him to step away from it. Producer AM Ratnam then brought in his son Jyothi Krishna to finish the shoot.