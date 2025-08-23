LOADING...
Vasan Bala reunites with 'Monica...' producers for OTT film: Report

By Isha Sharma
Aug 23, 2025
03:19 pm
Filmmaker Vasan Bala is set to direct an OTT film for Matchbox Shots, the production house behind acclaimed projects like Andhadhun and Scoop, reported Peeping Moon. The update comes after the commercial failure of his 2024 Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. Bala has previously directed projects such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Peddlers.

Film in final stages of scripting

The upcoming film is in the final stages of scripting and will soon enter casting. It is expected to reflect Bala's signature storytelling style, which combines quirky humor, thrilling twists, and unconventional narratives. Production for this project will begin early next year. This will be Bala's second collaboration with Matchbox Shots after their successful 2022 Netflix release, Monica, O My Darling.

Bala's shift toward OTT projects

Bala is said to be focusing on OTT projects as they allow him to tell stories he believes in without the added pressure of box office performance. He is also in talks with The Family Man creators Raj & DK to direct an action project for their banner D2R Films. Meanwhile, Matchbox Shots has several projects in the pipeline, including the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar and films with Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen and Munjya writer Yogesh Chandekar.