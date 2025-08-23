Next Article
'Kammattam' release date: Sudev Nair's crime series coming to ZEE5
Mark your calendars—Kammattam, a Malayalam crime series starring Sudev Nair, is landing on ZEE5 on September 5, 2025.
The story follows Inspector Antonio George as he digs into the mysterious death of Samuel Umman, with plenty of financial conspiracies and twists to keep things interesting.
Meet the cast and crew
Produced by Arjun Ravindran (23 FEET Entertainment), Kammattam also features Jeo Baby and Vivya Santh.
The screenplay comes from Sanjith RS, Sudheesh Sugunanandhan, and Jose Thomas Polackal, based on a story by Shihabudeen K.
Impressively, the entire series was shot in just 11 days!
With music by 4 Musics and visuals by Prakash Velayudhan, it's shaping up to be an engaging watch.