Delhi woman loses ₹24 lakh in fake casting-couch scam

They lived a lavish lifestyle, staying at luxury hotels

Inspired by the film Bunty Aur Babli, they built convincing backstories and switched up their WhatsApp numbers to avoid getting caught.

The money funded a flashy lifestyle at luxury hotels like The Lalit and Crowne Plaza.

With over 20 complaints against them nationwide, police recovered seven phones, 10 SIM cards, and more during their arrest.

An FIR is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators are now looking for more victims and possible accomplices.