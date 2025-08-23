Delhi woman loses ₹24 lakh in fake casting-couch scam
Delhi Police have arrested Tarun Shekhar Sharma (32) and Asha Singh, aka Bhawna (29), in Bengaluru for allegedly running a fake TV casting racket.
They tricked aspiring actors—including one woman from Delhi who lost nearly ₹24 lakh—by promising roles in big-name serials like those on Star Plus/Hotstar.
The duo used fake names, posed as industry insiders, and kept changing phones and accounts to stay hidden.
They lived a lavish lifestyle, staying at luxury hotels
Inspired by the film Bunty Aur Babli, they built convincing backstories and switched up their WhatsApp numbers to avoid getting caught.
The money funded a flashy lifestyle at luxury hotels like The Lalit and Crowne Plaza.
With over 20 complaints against them nationwide, police recovered seven phones, 10 SIM cards, and more during their arrest.
An FIR is filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators are now looking for more victims and possible accomplices.