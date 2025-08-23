'Focus on...eating protein': Agnihotri criticizes Abraham's remarks on 'Kashmir Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has hit back at actor John Abraham 's recent comments on his 2022 film The Kashmir Files . A few days ago, Abraham had told India Today, "What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience." "When films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me." Agnihotri has now responded.

Agnihotri's response Agnihotri responds to Abraham's criticism Agnihotri told NDTV, "John is not a historian, an intellectual, a thinker, or a writer." "He has been making very jingoistic films like Satyameva Jayate too." "He must have said (that) for a variety of reasons." "When was India's atmosphere not hyper-political? When was it that Hindu-Muslim and caste issues never existed in India?"

Criticism 'He should focus on driving motorbikes' Agnihotri further said, "He is known for driving motorbikes and showing his body and eating protein, he should focus on those things, filmon mein naa hi ghuse toh behtar hai (better if he doesn't get into talking about films)." He also questioned why creators should treat topics like Hindu-Muslim riots or caste divide as taboo subjects.