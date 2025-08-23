Next Article
'With the 8th pick': What is upcoming Kobe Bryant biopic
Warner Bros. is making a film called With the 8th Pick, all about the dramatic lead-up to Kobe Bryant's NBA draft in 1996.
The story centers on how the New Jersey Nets almost picked Kobe with their eighth draft spot but backed out at the last minute.
The movie's unique angle and expected impact
Instead of focusing on Kobe's later fame or his passing, this movie zooms in on that one career-changing decision—told from the perspective of Nets GM John Nash and coach John Calipari.
Expect an inside look at early challenges, behind-the-scenes drama, and how one choice set Kobe on his path to becoming an NBA legend.
If you like movies like Moneyball or Air, this one should be on your radar.