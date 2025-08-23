'Bigg Boss 19': Makers tease Gaurav Khanna's entry before premiere
What's the story
The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have teased the entry of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna. The Anupamaa star's voice was a big giveaway in the teaser. He was heard saying, "Audience ka favorite beta," before stepping onto the stage to the track Na Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Hai. This announcement comes just a day ahead of the show's grand premiere on Sunday.
Show updates
'Bigg Boss 19' will have an 'Assembly room'
The upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will feature a new room called the "Assembly Room." The theme for this season is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,' meaning that this season, the contestants will have the power in their hands. In this setting, contestants will have to fight for their basic needs and will likely be divided into two teams. These teams will then decide who becomes the ultimate leader or Captain of the House.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Audience ka favorite beta is here to— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 23, 2025
rule!puri picture mein toh lagega tadka 🔥
Jhalak mein jab itna mazza,
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, raat 9 baje sirf #JioHotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje @colorstv par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar#BB19OnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/lhviURFJHE
Premiere information
When and where to watch 'Bigg Boss 19'
Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 24. The episodes this season will be available to stream first on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm. Khan will be returning as the host, bringing his unique blend of humor and authoritative style to the show. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Najma Mirajkar, and many more will also be joining the show.