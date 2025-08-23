'Bigg Boss 19': Makers tease Gaurav Khanna's entry before premiere

Show updates

'Bigg Boss 19' will have an 'Assembly room'

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will feature a new room called the "Assembly Room." The theme for this season is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,' meaning that this season, the contestants will have the power in their hands. In this setting, contestants will have to fight for their basic needs and will likely be divided into two teams. These teams will then decide who becomes the ultimate leader or Captain of the House.