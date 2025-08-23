LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bigg Boss 19': Makers tease Gaurav Khanna's entry before premiere
Summarize
'Bigg Boss 19': Makers tease Gaurav Khanna's entry before premiere
'Bigg Boss 19' premieres on Sunday

'Bigg Boss 19': Makers tease Gaurav Khanna's entry before premiere

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 23, 2025
02:56 pm
What's the story

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have teased the entry of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna. The Anupamaa star's voice was a big giveaway in the teaser. He was heard saying, "Audience ka favorite beta," before stepping onto the stage to the track Na Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Hai. This announcement comes just a day ahead of the show's grand premiere on Sunday.

Show updates

'Bigg Boss 19' will have an 'Assembly room'

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will feature a new room called the "Assembly Room." The theme for this season is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,' meaning that this season, the contestants will have the power in their hands. In this setting, contestants will have to fight for their basic needs and will likely be divided into two teams. These teams will then decide who becomes the ultimate leader or Captain of the House.

Twitter Post

See the teaser here

Premiere information

When and where to watch 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 24. The episodes this season will be available to stream first on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm. Khan will be returning as the host, bringing his unique blend of humor and authoritative style to the show. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Najma Mirajkar, and many more will also be joining the show.