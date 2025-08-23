When is Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' trailer releasing? Find out

Trailer details

Trailer to showcase darker tone, intense fight sequences

The much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 is expected to showcase a grittier and darker narrative style, complete with high-octane action and some intense, A-rated fight sequences. The film also features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. A source told the outlet, "Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, and the entire team are confident to present action like never before with the Baaghi 4 trailer."