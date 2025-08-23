When is Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' trailer releasing? Find out
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on August 30, according to Pinkvilla. The action-packed film is set to hit theaters on September 5. This marks the fourth installment of the successful Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016 with Shroff as Ronnie.
Trailer details
Trailer to showcase darker tone, intense fight sequences
The much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 is expected to showcase a grittier and darker narrative style, complete with high-octane action and some intense, A-rated fight sequences. The film also features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. A source told the outlet, "Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, and the entire team are confident to present action like never before with the Baaghi 4 trailer."
Future endeavors
Shroff's upcoming films and Nadiadwala's projects
Besides Baaghi 4, Shroff has two more projects in the pipeline. These include an untitled high-concept action film directed by Sachin Ravi and produced by Murad Khetani, as well as Raj Mehta's Lag Ja Gale under Karan Johar's banner. Meanwhile, producer Nadiadwala is gearing up for the release of Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's film in December.