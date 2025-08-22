'Baaghi 4': 'Bahli Sohni' song fails to impress fans
What's the story
The latest track Bahli Sohni from the upcoming film Baaghi 4 has left fans unimpressed. The track, featuring Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, was released on social media but failed to impress social media users. The music for the song was composed by Mani Moudgill and Badshah, who also wrote the lyrics. It is sung by Moudgill, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi.
Social media reactions
Social media users were not kind to the track
Despite the energetic beats and bright visuals, fans were disappointed with the song's lyrics and the on-screen chemistry between Shroff and Sandhu. One user commented, "Chaand ki beti, pariyon ki poti???? Have they smoked h***e s**t before writing these lyrics," while another predicted, "This movie will meet the same fate as SOS2, War 2." Another called it a "cartoon song."
Film's music
'Bahli Sohni' is 2nd song from 'Baaghi 4'
Bahli Sohni is the second track from Baaghi 4, after Guzaara. The film's first track, Guzaara, is a soulful romantic number that showcases Shroff and Sandhu's chemistry. It was sung by Josh Brar and featured sweet moments between the lead pair. Baaghi 4 marks the return of the franchise after five years and will hit theaters on September 5.