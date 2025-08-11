'Low-budget blood fest': Tiger-Sanjay's 'Baaghi 4' teaser fails to impress

The much-anticipated teaser of Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt , was finally released on Monday. The film is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala . While the teaser promises high-octane action sequences, it has received mixed reviews from netizens. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in pivotal roles. It will hit theaters in September.

Teaser details What to expect from 'Baaghi 4' The Baaghi 4 teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, but it does give a glimpse into the film's dark tone. The film appears to be a mix of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and has glimpses of incessant bloodshed as seen in Unni Mukundan's Marco. B Praak's voice reaches a crescendo as Shroff and Dutt engage in gruesome violence, with heads and hands being sliced open. Despite its nearly two-minute duration, the clip fails to instill interest.

Audience response Here's how netizens reacted to the teaser The teaser has sparked a range of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Seriously, who is Baaghi 4 actually for? Are they going for some sort of record for most blood spurting in a trailer?" Another tweet read, "Baaghi 4 teaser is fine but bhai...itna CG khoon kyun? No doubt, the Animal trend is getting wilder." "Tiger's dialogues always give us goosebumps," another user tweeted.

Twitter Post Here's another review by a movie lover #Baaghi4 teaser feels like a low-budget blood fest. #TigerShroff looks good, but that copy-pasted animal corridor scene ? Pathetic !



audience wants to see growth, not a repeat performance . Step up your game, Tiger pic.twitter.com/LU3lM7wz1X — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) August 11, 2025