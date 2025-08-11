Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': HC bans cable networks, pirated sites ahead release Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Just ahead of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie hitting theaters, the Madras High Court has ordered 36 internet providers—including BSNL and Airtel—to block sites streaming pirated versions.

Five Chennai cable networks are also banned from airing the film without permission.

The move aims to protect the makers' rights and tackle piracy before the movie's August 14, 2025 release.