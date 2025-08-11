Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': HC bans cable networks, pirated sites ahead release
Just ahead of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie hitting theaters, the Madras High Court has ordered 36 internet providers—including BSNL and Airtel—to block sites streaming pirated versions.
Five Chennai cable networks are also banned from airing the film without permission.
The move aims to protect the makers' rights and tackle piracy before the movie's August 14, 2025 release.
Why court's move is significant
Coolie isn't just any movie—it's directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars big names like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Hassan.
With so much at stake, the court's action shows how seriously the industry is taking piracy these days.