When did Boman Irani call Shah Rukh 'boring'? Find out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and large-heartedness, a trait that has been praised by all his co-stars. However, actor Boman Irani recently revealed a small complaint about the King of Bollywood. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, he said that while Khan is very giving and big-hearted, he finds him "extremely boring" when it comes to food choices.

Fond memories Irani on Khan's hospitality Irani also shared some fond memories of working with Khan on set. He said, "Shah Rukh (Khan) enjoys being on a set. He enjoys being with people. He enjoys the collective nature of creating a movie." "His suite door will always be open. There will be all the snacks on one side. People walk in and walk out, pick up snacks."

Food habits 'He only eats tandoori chicken...' Despite all the fun on set, Irani had one complaint about Khan. He said, "He is extremely boring. He only eats tandoori chicken and nothing else." "He will come with us, but he won't eat." "The food is lying over there, he is talking and it is getting cold and everybody is enjoying a lovely meal par Shah Rukh ko koi farq nahi padta (but none of this affects Shah Rukh)."