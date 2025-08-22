'Ramayana' producer: Film a 'failure' if it flops in West
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. In an interview with LA Times, producer Namit Malhotra said he wants the film to have "global resonance" and be appreciated by audiences worldwide. He said, "In my mind, if people in the West don't like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world."
Global appeal
'I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people'
Malhotra said, "It's a global film from the day we start. I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India." He added, "If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what's the difference? It should speak to you like any other film." The producer also expressed his desire for both believers and non-believers to appreciate the film.
Director's perspective
Tiwari, IMAX CEO back Malhotra's vision
Tiwari echoed Malhotra's sentiments, emphasizing the film's emotional core. He said, "Emotions are universal. If the audience connects with you emotionally, I think they will connect with the whole story." Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, also believes that Ramayana has the potential to become a worldwide blockbuster. He told the LA Times recently, "Judging from what we've seen, this has all the elements to be a global success."
Film details
Everything we know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana features an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ravie Dubey. The film is set to be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. It will also feature music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. In a previous interview with News18 Showsha, Kunal Kapoor (who plays Lord Indra) said the film is "mounted at a scale that we've never seen before."