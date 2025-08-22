'Ramayana' producer: Film a 'failure' if it flops in West

The upcoming film Ramayana , helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash , is reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. In an interview with LA Times, producer Namit Malhotra said he wants the film to have "global resonance" and be appreciated by audiences worldwide. He said, "In my mind, if people in the West don't like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world."

Global appeal 'I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people' Malhotra said, "It's a global film from the day we start. I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India." He added, "If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what's the difference? It should speak to you like any other film." The producer also expressed his desire for both believers and non-believers to appreciate the film.

Director's perspective Tiwari, IMAX CEO back Malhotra's vision Tiwari echoed Malhotra's sentiments, emphasizing the film's emotional core. He said, "Emotions are universal. If the audience connects with you emotionally, I think they will connect with the whole story." Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, also believes that Ramayana has the potential to become a worldwide blockbuster. He told the LA Times recently, "Judging from what we've seen, this has all the elements to be a global success."