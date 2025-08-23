Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' heads to streaming: When and where to watch
Marvel's Thunderbolts, which landed in theaters on May 2, is coming to streaming worldwide on August 27.
This film wraps up MCU Phase Five and follows a team of antiheroes dealing with a secret government plan, mixing action with themes like trauma, mental health, and confronting the past.
OTT release details
Thunderbolts will stream globally on Disney+ from August 27. In India, you can catch it on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Earlier, it was available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home—and the Blu-ray dropped July 29.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina).
With a $180 million budget and about $382 million earned at the box office, Thunderbolts also ties up some big storylines from earlier Marvel films.