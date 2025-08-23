Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' lands September 18 on Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan just revealed the release date for his son Aryan Khan's Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Alongside the announcement on August 18, 2025, fans got a sneak peek at the show through its song "Badli Si Hawa Hai," which captures Bollywood's ever-changing vibe.
The series lands on Netflix September 18, 2025, and buzz is already building online.
Meet the cast and crew
This dramedy follows an ambitious outsider as he navigates the wild world of Hindi cinema.
Expect a mix of drama and comedy with a cast featuring Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Manoj Pahwa.
The music comes from Shashwat Sachdev, Anirudh Ravichander, and Ujwal Gupta.
SRK, Gauri support son at preview event
A special preview event took place in Mumbai on August 20 with Aryan joined by proud parents SRK and Gauri Khan.
The series promises a fun yet honest look at Bollywood's highs and lows—perfect for anyone curious about what really goes on behind the scenes.