Tina Ahuja reacts to parents Govinda, Ssunita's alleged divorce
What's the story
The recent reports about Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja's alleged separation have been dismissed by their daughter, Tina Ahuja. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "It's all rumors." "I don't pay attention to these rumors," she added when asked how she reacts to such reports.
Family response
'He is not even in the country'
Further, when asked how her parents are dealing with these reports, Tina said, "Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country." She added, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love, and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones." Meanwhile, Govinda was recently seen at Mumbai International Airport, leaving for an undisclosed destination.
Legal proceedings
Ahuja filed for divorce in December 2024?
According to documents obtained by Hauterrfly, Ahuja filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court in December 2024. She cited Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion. In May 2025, the court issued a show-cause notice after Govinda failed to appear in person. Since June 2025, the couple has reportedly been undergoing court-mandated counseling.
Love story
Throwback to when Govinda and Ahuja first met
Ahuja reportedly first crossed paths with Govinda at her sister's home, where he stayed during his struggling days. Though their contrasting personalities often sparked arguments, their shared love for dance became the foundation of their romance. Interestingly, it was Ahuja's brother who secretly played messenger between them. Despite family blessings, Govinda and Ahuja kept their marriage a secret after they tied the knot in March 1987, when he was 24 and she was just 18.