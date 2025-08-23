Tina Ahuja reacts to parents Govinda, Ssunita's alleged divorce

The recent reports about Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja's alleged separation have been dismissed by their daughter, Tina Ahuja. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "It's all rumors." "I don't pay attention to these rumors," she added when asked how she reacts to such reports.

Family response 'He is not even in the country' Further, when asked how her parents are dealing with these reports, Tina said, "Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country." She added, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love, and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones." Meanwhile, Govinda was recently seen at Mumbai International Airport, leaving for an undisclosed destination.

Legal proceedings Ahuja filed for divorce in December 2024? According to documents obtained by Hauterrfly, Ahuja filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court in December 2024. She cited Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 on grounds of adultery, cruelty and desertion. In May 2025, the court issued a show-cause notice after Govinda failed to appear in person. Since June 2025, the couple has reportedly been undergoing court-mandated counseling.