'I am not jealous': 'Anupamaa' producer on competition with 'Kyunki...'

Rajan Shahi, the producer of the hit television show Anupamaa , has spoken about the intense competition with Ektaa Kapoor 's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. In an interview with Telly Talk India, he spoke highly of both shows and their creators. He said, "I believe Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is the reason so many TV serials exist today."

Legacy 'You can't compare Kyunki with any other show' Shahi added, "You simply can't compare Smriti ji, Ekta ji, and Kyunki with any other show, and it's not about TRPs. TRPs are just a small aspect; you cannot measure the legacy or impact of such shows based on ratings." He also stressed that the success of Kyunki is a pride for the entire industry and wished them all the best.

Industry insights Shahi on competition with 'Kyunki...' When asked about the pressure of competition from Kyunki...Shahi said, "It's a good thing that we're working under the same roof, on the same network. Sometimes one show grows, sometimes the other." He added that when the industry succeeds, everyone grows together. "I'm not the jealous type. If I were, I wouldn't have been able to do the work I've done today," he said.