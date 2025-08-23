'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' releases on September 5

'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa': Everything to know about Luv Ranjan's film

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:02 pm Aug 23, 202502:02 pm

What's the story

The first look of the upcoming comedy-drama Ufff Yeh Siyapaa was unveiled recently, creating a buzz on social media for its interesting silent movie concept. The posters, filled with colorful and chaotic imagery, give a sneak peek into the unique world of the film. Directed by G Ashok and produced by Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under their banner Luv Films, it is set to release on September 5. Here's everything you need to know.