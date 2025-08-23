'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa': Everything to know about Luv Ranjan's film
What's the story
The first look of the upcoming comedy-drama Ufff Yeh Siyapaa was unveiled recently, creating a buzz on social media for its interesting silent movie concept. The posters, filled with colorful and chaotic imagery, give a sneak peek into the unique world of the film. Directed by G Ashok and produced by Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under their banner Luv Films, it is set to release on September 5. Here's everything you need to know.
Character insights
Nushrratt Bharuccha leads the cast
Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a simple saree, tied-up hair, mangalsutra, and bangles. She plays a married woman who, as the first poster suggests, is "pyaar mein bholi...gusse mein bandook ki goli." Fellow actors Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi will also be seen in quirky roles. Fatehi plays Kamini, a loud neighbor, while Shah is Kesari Lal Singh from the power department.
Take a look at the posters here
Ongoing partnership
Previous collaborations of Bharuccha and Ranjan
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa marks another collaboration between Bharuccha and Ranjan, who have previously teamed up on several hit comedies and youth dramas. Their notable past projects include Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie's music has been composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman. An official trailer will be released soon.