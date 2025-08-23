Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal' skips India release, sets September premiere worldwide

'Aabeer Gulaal' to release on September 12

By Isha Sharma 01:41 pm Aug 23, 202501:41 pm

What's the story

The romantic film Aabeer Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will be globally released on September 12. The makers made the announcement after months of delays and a ban in India due to heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, it will be released in over 1,000 screens across 75 countries. The film will finally release globally, everywhere except India.