Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal' skips India release, sets September premiere worldwide
What's the story
The romantic film Aabeer Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will be globally released on September 12. The makers made the announcement after months of delays and a ban in India due to heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, it will be released in over 1,000 screens across 75 countries. The film will finally release globally, everywhere except India.
Release history
Film's release delayed several times
The release of Aabeer Gulaal has been delayed several times. Initially scheduled for May, it was postponed indefinitely due to increased cross-border tensions. It was later reported that the film would be released on August 29, but now the director has confirmed a worldwide release on September 12. The film was earlier titled Abir Gulaal.
Film details
More about 'Aabeer Gulaal'
Aabeer Gulaal is a feel-good romantic drama that explores the theme of second chances in love. The film's music has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The movie was originally supposed to mark Khan's return to Bollywood after a long hiatus, and his pairing with Kapoor had generated excitement among fans. However, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the makers decided to skip the movie's India release.