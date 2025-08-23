'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Release date, plot, cast
Alice in Borderland is back for season 3, landing on Netflix September 25, 2025.
This time, Arisu and Usagi—who thought they'd finally escaped the deadly games—get pulled into a new mystery when Usagi vanishes after being lured by Ryuji, a mysterious man obsessed with the afterlife.
Where to watch 'Alice in Borderland'
Like previous seasons, you'll only find season 3 streaming on Netflix.
The show continues to be based on Haro Aso's manga and is known for its intense storylines and compelling narratives.
What to expect from new season
Season 3 introduces the "Joker" card from Banda, sending Arisu back into Borderland with even tougher psychological challenges and themes around trauma and the afterlife.
Expect some fresh energy too, with new cast members like Kaku and Hyunri joining series leads Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi).