Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan kick off Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has reunited with actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for a high-octane thriller titled Haiwaan. The film went on floors on Saturday in Kochi, marking the much-awaited reunion of Kumar and Khan after over 17 years since their last collaboration on Tashan. The movie will also be shot in Ooty and Mumbai.
Kumar took to social media to share a video from the set of Haiwaan. In the clip, he can be seen holding the clapperboard while director Priyadarshan and co-star Khan engage in playful banter with him. The actor also mentioned that it's been over 17 years since they last worked together in Tashan. He wrote, "Let's get the haiwaniyat rolling!!"
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. The film's title, Haiwaan, was chosen as it best describes the subject and conveys how Priyadarshan sees it as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The movie also stars a blind caretaker and a killer seeking revenge for his family.