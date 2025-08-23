'Baaghi 4' trailer out August 30; Sanjay Dutt, Tiger lead

Trailer promises intense action, A-rating

The trailer teases a darker vibe, with some seriously brutal, A-rated fight scenes.

Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu appear in key roles, while Sanjay Dutt joins in a major face-off with Tiger Shroff.

After starting back in 2016 and becoming a hit trilogy by 2020, "Baaghi" returns after five years for its fourth chapter.

And if you're a Tiger Shroff fan—he's set to begin filming two more movies later in 2025!