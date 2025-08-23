Next Article
'Baaghi 4' trailer out August 30; Sanjay Dutt, Tiger lead
Get ready—"Baaghi 4" is kicking off its promo run with a trailer launch on August 30, just days before the film hits theaters on September 5, 2025.
Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie, and this time the action looks even more intense under director K Harsha and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Trailer promises intense action, A-rating
The trailer teases a darker vibe, with some seriously brutal, A-rated fight scenes.
Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu appear in key roles, while Sanjay Dutt joins in a major face-off with Tiger Shroff.
After starting back in 2016 and becoming a hit trilogy by 2020, "Baaghi" returns after five years for its fourth chapter.
And if you're a Tiger Shroff fan—he's set to begin filming two more movies later in 2025!