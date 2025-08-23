Lil Nas X jailed until Monday following arrest, hospitalization
What's the story
Famous rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, will stay in jail over the weekend after being arrested in Studio City, Los Angeles. The 26-year-old was detained early Thursday morning after roaming the streets almost fully unclothed and appearing disoriented. Police confirmed that his release will only be possible once he appears before a judge on Monday.
Charges
Hill was booked under this charge
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that Hill was booked under "Charge 69 (a) PC," relating to resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer. "The arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appear before a judge before he is released." "This will happen on Monday," the LAPD said in an email, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Incident details
Details of the incident
TMZ captured video of the Grammy-winner wearing just underwear and cowboy boots while wandering down the street. According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were alerted after Hill was seen walking incoherently in the middle of the road. He was first taken to a nearby hospital for assessment over a suspected overdose, then later arrested on charges of battery against a police officer.
Health issues
Hill has been open about his health struggles
Hill has been dealing with several health issues this year. In April, he disclosed experiencing partial facial paralysis, and by May, he had withdrawn from performing at West Hollywood's Outloud Pride Festival because of persistent health issues. Ahead of the incident, Hill posted multiple photos and videos on Instagram showing his house in disarray, with furniture and artwork strewn about.