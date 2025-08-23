Lil Nas X jailed until Monday following arrest, hospitalization

Famous rapper Lil Nas X , born Montero Hill, will stay in jail over the weekend after being arrested in Studio City, Los Angeles. The 26-year-old was detained early Thursday morning after roaming the streets almost fully unclothed and appearing disoriented. Police confirmed that his release will only be possible once he appears before a judge on Monday.

Charges Hill was booked under this charge The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that Hill was booked under "Charge 69 (a) PC," relating to resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer. "The arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appear before a judge before he is released." "This will happen on Monday," the LAPD said in an email, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Incident details Details of the incident TMZ captured video of the Grammy-winner wearing just underwear and cowboy boots while wandering down the street. According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were alerted after Hill was seen walking incoherently in the middle of the road. He was first taken to a nearby hospital for assessment over a suspected overdose, then later arrested on charges of battery against a police officer.