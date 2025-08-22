Lil Nas X hospitalized after roaming around in underwear: Report

Grammy winner Lil Nas X was allegedly hospitalized in Los Angeles on Thursday after an unusual episode. TMZ reported that the 26-year-old rapper was spotted on Ventura Boulevard wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots, raising fears of a potential overdose. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene and took him into custody before transporting him to a local hospital.

Police response Nas was placed under arrest for battery A spokesperson for the LAPD told The Post, "This morning, around 5:50am, officers responded to the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard for a nude man walking in the street." "Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose." The suspect was also reportedly "placed under arrest for Battery on a Police Officer."

Incident details Details of the incident Prior to his hospitalization, Nas was spotted wandering around Ventura Boulevard at 4:00am. A passing fan claimed to have heard the singer mention he was on his way to a party. During the episode, the Grammy winner also placed an orange traffic cone on his head. When police arrived, he allegedly rushed toward the officers before being subdued and handcuffed.

Twitter Post Nas before hospitalization Lil Nas X has reportedly been hospitalized due to a suspected overdose after being found walking through the streets of Los Angeles at around 4 AM wearing only underwear. pic.twitter.com/AJqoetddUS — ThatOjoBoy (@ThatOjoBoy) August 21, 2025