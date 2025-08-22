How Mahershala Ali turns complex characters into relatable figures

If anyone has cracked the code to make Hollywood pay attention, it has to be Mahershala Ali. The actor, who has been making waves in the industry, is a master at bringing nuance and layers to his characters. With the right amount of intensity and subtlety, the 45-year-old has been able to convince us to believe in any character. Here's how he does it.

#1 'Moonlight' and its impact In Moonlight, Ali played the role of Juan, a compassionate drug dealer who becomes a father figure to the protagonist. The role earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His portrayal was noted for its emotional depth and authenticity, which brought attention to the nuanced realities faced by marginalized communities. The success of Moonlight highlighted Ali's ability to transform complex characters into relatable figures.

#2 Transitioning from TV to film Before he became famous in films, Ali had starred in some illustrious television series, such as House of Cards. Moving from TV to film opened doors to more diverse stories and characters for him. The TV experience gave him a solid acting background, which helps him to easily switch between media. This versatility has been important in his career as he continues to accept challenging film roles.

#3 Embracing diverse genres Ali's appetite for different genres is evident from his work on projects ranging from drama and sci-fi to fantasy. In Green Book, he played Dr. Don Shirley, showing he's got biographical dramas under his belt. On the other hand, his performance as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Marvel's Luke Cage proved he can hold his own against action-packed stories without compromising on the character.