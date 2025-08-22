Next Article
'Jailer 2': Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth-Ramya Krishnan starrer
"Jailer 2" is shaping up to be a big deal for fans, with Rajinikanth returning and Nelson Dilipkumar directing again.
The cast already features favorites like Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, and now Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu has officially joined the lineup.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's production is in full swing.
Suraj's natural acting—especially after his buzzworthy role in "Veera Dheera Sooran"—is expected to add something special alongside stars like Fahadh Faasil.
Filming is happening across Chennai, Coimbatore, Anaikatti, and Kerala, with everything on track to wrap up by December.
Fans are watching closely for updates on this much-anticipated sequel!