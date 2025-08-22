'Jailer 2': Suraj Venjaramoodu joins Rajinikanth-Ramya Krishnan starrer Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

"Jailer 2" is shaping up to be a big deal for fans, with Rajinikanth returning and Nelson Dilipkumar directing again.

The cast already features favorites like Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, and now Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramoodu has officially joined the lineup.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's production is in full swing.