'Romeo': Vishal Bharadwaj to wrap up Shahid-Triptii's film this month

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are currently shooting the final schedule of their upcoming action thriller, reportedly titled Romeo, in Spain . The 10-day shoot began last week. A source told Mid-Day that the team is currently filming a high-octane action sequence and a dance number.

Filming details Action sequence uses Spain's rugged terrain The team has recently filmed an elaborate action sequence in Malaga, Spain. An industry insider told the portal, "The action scene, shot with Shahid and several stunt artistes, makes use of Spain's rugged terrain." "The song, on the other hand, is vibrant and features the lead pair." The actors are set to shoot the dance number on Friday with a large ensemble.

Post-production plans Here's when 'Romeo' will hit the theaters The final schedule of Romeo will wrap up on August 25. After this, director Vishal Bhardwaj will start the film's post-production work. The source added, "The VFX and initial post-production work have already begun in Mumbai." This film marks Kapoor and Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). It's scheduled to release on December 5.