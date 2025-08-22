How Damien Chazelle uses music to redefine modern Hollywood

Popular filmmaker Damien Chazelle has left an indelible mark on Hollywood with his unique style of weaving music into his storytelling. More often than not, Chazelle's movies utilize music not as a mere backdrop but as a driving force that propels the narrative and character development. Here's how Chazelle's musical choices are redefining storytelling in Hollywood.

#1 'La La Land' and musical storytelling In La La Land, music is at the heart of the film's storytelling. The songs aren't just breaks but are focal points that progress the story and enhance character development. The opening sequence establishes the mood for the whole film, employing a grand musical number to introduce themes of ambition and dreams. This emphasizes how Chazelle employs music to render an immersive experience that resonates with audiences.

#2 Jazz influence in 'Whiplash' Whiplash epitomizes Chazelle's love for jazz, employing it as a metaphor for passion and obsession. The frenetic drumming scenes reflect the protagonist's inner turmoil, rendering music an extension of his story. With an emphasis on jazz, Chazelle highlights themes of dedication and sacrifice, showing how music can encapsulate complex human emotions and propel the story forward.

#3 Music as character development tool Chazelle has always used music to subtly expose character traits and motivations. In his cinematic universe, characters speak through their singing or relationship with music. This way, we are able to see who they are without the filmmaker having to rely much on dialogues. By weaving character development into music, Chazelle makes his stories layered while making sure the audience is hooked.