'Hidden Figures': The untold story of women who changed NASA

Hidden Figures is an inspiring film that brings to the fore the contributions of African-American women mathematicians at NASA in the 1960s. The movie throws light on gender equality issues and how these women broke barriers in a male-dominated field. By focusing on their achievements and struggles, Hidden Figures gives valuable insights into gender equality and how important it is to recognize diverse talents in any workplace.

#1 Representation matters By depicting African-American women as key figures at NASA, the film stresses the need for representation. It defies stereotypes and proves that talent has no gender or race. By bringing their stories to light, Hidden Figures highlights the need for diverse representation in all fields to encourage innovation and progress.

#2 Overcoming workplace barriers In Hidden Figures, the protagonists encounter a number of workplace hurdles because of their gender and race. The film rightly portrays how they maneuvered through these obstacles with resilience and determination. It emphasizes the necessity for organizations to break down systemic barriers that prevent equal opportunities for all employees, irrespective of gender or background.

#3 Importance of allies The movie Hidden Figures does a great job of highlighting how allies can play an important part in ensuring gender equality. It emphasizes the need for colleagues who look beyond stereotypes and how important that is in creating a conducive environment at work. The movie shows how standing up against discrimination leads to a sea change in an organization, making it a strong proponent of equality.