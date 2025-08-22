'Pongala' teaser: Sreenath Bhasi's action thriller sets internet on fire
The teaser for Pongala, a new Malayalam film starring Sreenath Bhasi as an action hero, just dropped and is already trending.
Directed by A.B. Binil and inspired by true events from Vypin's coast, the film blends action, comedy, and thriller elements.
Even stars like Vijay Sethupathi are sharing the teaser online.
Teaser showcases Bhasi's raw energy and talent
Bhasi sets the mood with a bold entrance in a shadowy godown, delivering the line: "If you speak something bad, I will kill you."
The cast also features Yami Sona, Babu Raj, and Indrajith Jagajith.
Behind the scenes, Jackson handles cinematography while Ajas Pookkadan edits; Ranjin Raj composes music and Kamar Idakkara leads art direction.
Inspired by a major incident from the 2000s Vypin Munambam, Pongala promises some intense storytelling anchored by Bhasi's powerful screen presence.