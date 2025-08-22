'Pongala' teaser: Sreenath Bhasi's action thriller sets internet on fire

Teaser showcases Bhasi's raw energy and talent

Bhasi sets the mood with a bold entrance in a shadowy godown, delivering the line: "If you speak something bad, I will kill you."

The cast also features Yami Sona, Babu Raj, and Indrajith Jagajith.

Behind the scenes, Jackson handles cinematography while Ajas Pookkadan edits; Ranjin Raj composes music and Kamar Idakkara leads art direction.

Inspired by a major incident from the 2000s Vypin Munambam, Pongala promises some intense storytelling anchored by Bhasi's powerful screen presence.