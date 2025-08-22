Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Robot's total in just 8 days
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" just beat his earlier hit "Robot" in Hindi earnings, pulling in ₹26.02 crore in only eight days—more than "Robot" made in its entire run.
With a total Indian box office of ₹229.73 crore, "Coolie" is another big win for the superstar.
Competing with 'War 2'
What's cool is that "Coolie" managed this even while competing with the much-hyped "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
Even though "War 2" had a bigger release, Rajini's film drew crowds, especially in single-screen theaters and smaller cities. It started strong at ₹4.5 crore on day one and quickly crossed ₹19 crore by the long weekend.
While his biggest Hindi hit remains "2.0," which made over ₹189 crore, the quick success of "Coolie" shows Rajinikanth's star power isn't fading anytime soon.