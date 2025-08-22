Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Robot's total in just 8 days

Competing with 'War 2'

What's cool is that "Coolie" managed this even while competing with the much-hyped "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Even though "War 2" had a bigger release, Rajini's film drew crowds, especially in single-screen theaters and smaller cities. It started strong at ₹4.5 crore on day one and quickly crossed ₹19 crore by the long weekend.

While his biggest Hindi hit remains "2.0," which made over ₹189 crore, the quick success of "Coolie" shows Rajinikanth's star power isn't fading anytime soon.