Next Article
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' release date locked
Netflix just revealed the poster for "Inspector Zende," with Manoj Bajpayee front and center as a determined cop.
The film, set in the gritty streets of 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, follows Inspector Madhukar Zende as he hunts down infamous fugitive Carl Bhojraj.
Mark your calendars—this crime thriller starts streaming September 5, 2025.
Cast and crew of the film
Bajpayee leads a strong cast including Jim Sarbh as Bhojraj, along with Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade.
Netflix teased the film earlier this month with a promotional poster and the tagline, 'Chor - police ka khel ab hoga shuru. Inspector Zende is now reporting for duty.'
Plus, fans can look forward to seeing Bajpayee again soon in "The Family Man" Season 3.