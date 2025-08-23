Next Article
Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' gets Censor Board's nod; release date locked
Mohanlal's new family drama, Hridayapoorvam, just got a "U" certificate from the Censor Board—so it's officially all-ages friendly.
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the movie drops on August 28, and Mohanlal shared the news himself with a "Censored clean" poster on social media.
Meet the team behind 'Hridayapoorvam'
Alongside Mohanlal, you'll see Malavika Mohanan and Siddique in the cast.
The music is by Justin Prabhakaran, with story credits to Akhil Sathyan and screenplay/dialogues by Sonu TP.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam promises a blend of laughs and heartfelt moments—the teaser even shows Mohanlal having a funny run-in with a Fahadh Faasil fan, which has added to the excitement for the film's release!