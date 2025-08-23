Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' gets Censor Board's nod; release date locked

Meet the team behind 'Hridayapoorvam'

Alongside Mohanlal, you'll see Malavika Mohanan and Siddique in the cast.

The music is by Justin Prabhakaran, with story credits to Akhil Sathyan and screenplay/dialogues by Sonu TP.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam promises a blend of laughs and heartfelt moments—the teaser even shows Mohanlal having a funny run-in with a Fahadh Faasil fan, which has added to the excitement for the film's release!