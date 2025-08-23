YouTube to stream Screen Awards 2025 live
Big news for movie fans: the Indian Express Group is unveiling the Screen Awards 2025 on YouTube, making it easier than ever to tune in.
This year's event promises a blend of Bollywood stars and popular YouTube creators, plus months of red carpet moments and behind-the-scenes content—all aimed at celebrating integrity and creativity in Indian cinema.
Gunjan Soni and Priyanka Sinha Jha's statements
With YouTube's huge reach (think: most Indian internet users), the partnership means anyone can catch the action online, no TV needed.
Gunjan Soni from YouTube India says teaming up with Bollywood and creators will help bring communities together.
And as Priyanka Sinha Jha, Curator of the Screen Awards, puts it, streaming on YouTube marks another first for India for an awards show that's been setting trends since 1995.