'Only Murders in the Building' S05: Release date, plot, cast

The much-awaited fifth season of the popular comedy-murder mystery series, Only Murders in the Building, is almost here! The show will premiere on JioHotstar on September 9. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three strangers who bond over their shared love for true crime podcasts. Their lives take a dark turn when a murder occurs in their building. Here's everything to know.

Plot development Recap of Season 4's cliffhanger In the fourth season, a beloved supporting character was found dead, leaving our protagonists in shock. This major cliffhanger has set the stage for the upcoming season, where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will once again try to solve another murder mystery. The show has been praised for its unique blend of comedy and murder-mystery elements.

Casting insight Why Gomez was chosen for the role Tiffany Little Canfield, the show's casting director, recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter why she chose Gomez for the role. She said, "It was Steve and Marty when I was hired...with their dynamic, what would be interesting? Because you want to have someone who comes from a really different world from [Martin and Short]." "Selena's team reached out... I pursued [Gomez] in the past... This one intrigued her because [her team] confirmed the meeting right away."

Cast update New faces to join the cast in S05 The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building will see new faces joining the cast. Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Beanie Feldstein are set to make their debut on the show. Paul Rudd, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria were seen in guest roles in the previous season. The series is created by Martin and John Hoffman.