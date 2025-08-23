Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad 2' script locked; filming begins in December 

The second season of Dahaad is set to go on floors in December 2025. While Sinha's return as Bhaati has been confirmed, the casting for other important characters is still underway. The new season will also feature a strong actor as the primary antagonist, just like its predecessor. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video .

Show themes

'Dahaad' was a critical success

Dahaad 2 will continue to be a topical thriller set against the backdrop of Indian society. Sinha is excited to revisit her character in this new season. The first season of Dahaad, which premiered in 2023, was a critical success and ended with a promise for a second season. It starred Vijay Varma as the antagonist, while Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah were also seen in key roles.