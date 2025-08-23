Kritika Kamra explains why she doesn't 'align with television anymore'
Actor Kritika Kamra, who started her career on television, has now moved on to OTT and films. In a recent interview with Zoom, she revealed that her role in the recent Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha was significantly reduced, which left her disappointed. She also shared her thoughts on the portrayal of women characters in television shows and why she decided to leave that medium.
Kamra said, "Being a female lead, there's no issue with screentime on television. Sure, they're telling women's stories, but the problem with television is the portrayal." "Are you telling it in a progressive way where you're empowering the characters people are watching? You're glorifying the female characters according to what the patriarchal society expects from them." "If your characters are tolerating subjugation or not standing up for themselves or having a voice... that's a disservice to women."
Kamra also spoke about her decision to leave television. She said, "Creatively, I don't align with television anymore. I stopped that many years ago." "I have worked hard and have eight titles on my filmography that don't belong to television." "As long as I continue getting good work, there's no reason for me to go back. There's no bitterness. My popularity is due to television but for my growth it is important to move on."
Kamra's next project is a film directed by Anusha Rizvi. The movie features an ensemble cast of women, including Juhu Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Kamra gained widespread recognition with the serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai and has since starred in Gyaarah Gyaarah, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Tandav, among others.