Govinda-Ssunita divorce reports: Actor's manager says, 'no divorce happening'

Veteran actor Govinda 's manager has denied recent reports of a possible divorce between the actor and his wife, Ssunita Ahuja . The rumors resurfaced after recent reports claimed that the couple was headed for a split after 38 years of marriage. On Saturday, a source told Hindustan Times, "Even though things might look difficult as of now, but there is no divorce happening." "People are trying to bring up old matters; nothing like that is happening."

Manager's statement 'Govinda jaisa insaan...': Actor's manager Shashi, Govinda's manager, dismissed claims of cruelty and adultery as grounds for divorce. He said, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain? (How can someone like Govinda raise his hand or voice on anybody? So where are these cruelty claims coming from?)"

Past issues 'Yeh sab purani baatein hain...': Shashi Shashi defended Govinda's character, saying, "I have worked closely with him, and that person is nothing like how he's being portrayed right now." He also stressed that both Govinda and Ahuja are working together despite these past issues. Shashi said, "These are all old talks that are being brought up now by the media to profit themselves."

Family focus 'Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai' Shashi also added that the couple is focusing on their children's careers and marriages instead of negativity. He said, "Ssunita, Govinda se bahut pyaar karti hain, aur dono sath hain. Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai (Ssunita love Govinda a lot, they are together. No divorce is going to happen)." "Dedicating these big sections to make small things big, you're only ruining a relationship."

Insider's perspective 'Yes, they have their fights...': Close friend A close friend of the couple also weighed in on the rumors. They told ETimes, "Yes, they have their fights. Yes, violent fights." However, they added that the couple will never permanently separate. The friend said, "Govinda would never leave Ssunita. He will be finished without her." "She anchors him, controls his moods. Without her, he will be lost."