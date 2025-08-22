Shocking: Govinda accused of infidelity, cruelty by wife Ssunita

Ssunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor-comedian Govinda and now a social media personality, has reportedly filed for divorce in a Mumbai court. The petition was submitted in December 2024 under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Act has been invoked, which means the grounds for divorce are infidelity, cruelty, and desertion. While Ahuja has been attending hearings in person, Govinda has largely been absent from the proceedings.

Report Court-mandated counseling began in June According to court documents accessed by Hauterrfly, the couple has been trying to resolve their differences via court-mandated counseling sessions since June. However, it remains unclear whether the Raja Babu star has been attending these sessions or not. While rumors of separation have been rampant for quite a long time, Ahuja has categorically dismissed them in interviews. Although she admitted to problems in their relationship and that they live apart, she had shut down reports of divorce before.

Emotional appeal Ahuja's recent vlog on struggles In a recent YouTube vlog, Ahuja spoke about her struggles and leaned on her faith in Goddess Kali. She said, "Koi bhi mera ghar todne ki koshish kare...jo bhi mera dil dukhayega, yeh Maa Kali sabke gale kaat k rakh degi (Whoever tries to break my home...whoever hurts me, Maa Kali will punish them.)" "It's not right to hurt a good person. I don't trust anyone else."